Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BLPH opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

