Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $91,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

