Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IAT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

