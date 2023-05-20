Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

