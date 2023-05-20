Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

BHLB stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $907.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

