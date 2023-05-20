B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $13.09 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

