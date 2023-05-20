Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $382.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

