Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

