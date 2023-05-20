Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

BSL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.