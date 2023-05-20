Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 91,423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of OWL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,601.30%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

