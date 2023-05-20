BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.