BMO Capital Markets Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.71. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$37.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

