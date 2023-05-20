boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

