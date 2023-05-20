Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,765.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,608.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,339.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

