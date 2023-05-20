Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.