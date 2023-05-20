Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $130,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

