BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares in the company, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

