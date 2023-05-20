BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

