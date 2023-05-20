Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,967 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

