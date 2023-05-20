Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,148 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brady were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Brady

Brady Stock Performance

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.