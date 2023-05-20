Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brady by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

