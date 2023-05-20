Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,471.70%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

