Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
Further Reading
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.