Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $4.58

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
In other news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LVLU opened at $2.78 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
