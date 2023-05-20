Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $24.17

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 724,966 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

