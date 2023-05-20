Brokers Issue Forecasts for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a negative net margin of 137.92%.

Shares of TSE XLY opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

