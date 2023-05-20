Brokers Offer Predictions for Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Catalent Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:CTLT opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.