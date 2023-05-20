Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% in the third quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 530,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile



Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

