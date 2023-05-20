BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

