Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

HUM opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.80. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £89.49 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 83,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,667.12 ($8,351.65). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

