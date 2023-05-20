Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.