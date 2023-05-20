Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.