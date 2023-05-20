Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.