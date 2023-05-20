Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.