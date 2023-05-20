Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.