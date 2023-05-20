CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.