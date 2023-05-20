Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Trading Up 15.7 %

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

