Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.55.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

