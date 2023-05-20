Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 5857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,985,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities



Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

