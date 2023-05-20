Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of CRL opened at $198.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

