Check-Cap Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Check-Cap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check-Cap’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Check-Cap’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.