Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

