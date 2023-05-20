Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.4 %

Kellogg stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.