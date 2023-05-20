Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,476 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

