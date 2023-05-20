Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.