Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.
