Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $163.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

