Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

