Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

ALGN opened at $290.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

