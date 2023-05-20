Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $285.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.