Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 22,395 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,225,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,666,000 after buying an additional 676,858 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

