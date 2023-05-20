Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 32,032 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.